Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 301,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,643. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

