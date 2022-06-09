Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($16.48) to GBX 1,205 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

