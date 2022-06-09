Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.00 ($17.20) and last traded at €16.14 ($17.35). Approximately 47,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.24 ($17.46).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($17.74) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.77 and a 200-day moving average of €17.77.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

