Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.63

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 356188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,379. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 248,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

