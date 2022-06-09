Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Shares Down 6.7%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hafnia from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Hafnia alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.