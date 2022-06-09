Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.75.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,072. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $396,692 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 142,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

