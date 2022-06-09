Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 5.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 4,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,603,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
