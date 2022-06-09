Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Down 5.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 4,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,603,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

