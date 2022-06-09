Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

GEF stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 192,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,676. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $15,988,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

