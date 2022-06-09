Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 16,964 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,192,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,829,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 29,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

