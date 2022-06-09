GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 464646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

