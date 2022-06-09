Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

