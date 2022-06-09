Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

GHM opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Graham by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Graham by 93.5% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graham by 27.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

