Graham (NYSE:GHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.
GHM opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $90.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
