Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance

China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAB. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.34.
Grab stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
