Govi Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Govi has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $262,364.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,900,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

