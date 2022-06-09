Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 117,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,577,146 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGPI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $14,588,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $10,220,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Gores Guggenheim by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $5,110,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.