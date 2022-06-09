Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 765.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 43,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,550. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.