Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 931,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,968 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $125,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

GPN traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.56. 5,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

