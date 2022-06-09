Global Cryptocurrency Trading 654.3% Higher Over Last Week (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 654.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00202949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

