GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,648.52

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,648.52 ($20.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,726 ($21.63). GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at GBX 1,719.60 ($21.55), with a volume of 9,080,889 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.32) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.56) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.93) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.43) to GBX 1,910 ($23.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,749.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,649.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.49) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($73,910.53).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

