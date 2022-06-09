GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 1,793,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.91.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

