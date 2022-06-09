Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,938 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.61% of Gildan Activewear worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after acquiring an additional 668,192 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 848,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 525,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after acquiring an additional 430,329 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,072. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Several analysts have commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

