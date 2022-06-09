George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives $172.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS WNGRF remained flat at $$123.24 during trading hours on Monday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $93.59 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

