Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $980,857.80, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock valued at $791,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

