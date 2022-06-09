Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 38,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,490,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The stock has a market cap of $682.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 33,934.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% during the first quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 28.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 45.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

