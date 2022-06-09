General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $91,560,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

