Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $440.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $9.57 on Friday, hitting $280.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,280. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

