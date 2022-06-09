GCN Coin Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $35,210.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00202801 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

