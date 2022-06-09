Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.82

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.82 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.21), with a volume of 78,663 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £202.45 million and a P/E ratio of 46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.84.
About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)
