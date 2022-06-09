Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.82

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.82 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.25). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.21), with a volume of 78,663 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £202.45 million and a P/E ratio of 46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.84.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division undertakes civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

