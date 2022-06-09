FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

FSUGY opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.