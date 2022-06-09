Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -200.40 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

