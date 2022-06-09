Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.
Shares of Frontline stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -200.40 and a beta of 0.09. Frontline has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
