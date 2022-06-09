Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

NYSE FDP opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,940 shares of company stock worth $508,438 in the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

