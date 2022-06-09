Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 403,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,410,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

