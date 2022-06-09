Fractal Market Cap Achieves $603,224.02 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 2% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $603,224.02 and approximately $62,341.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

