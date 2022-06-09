Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 6.90 and last traded at 6.89. 31,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 46,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.78.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.