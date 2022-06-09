Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $309.20 and last traded at $309.07. Approximately 14,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,512,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.53.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.71.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,905,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortinet by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after buying an additional 300,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 5,440.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,987,000 after buying an additional 293,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

