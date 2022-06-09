ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading 2.8% Higher

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.47. 8,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 372,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

FORG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter worth $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $38,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after buying an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

