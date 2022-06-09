FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells $119,780.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.83 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

