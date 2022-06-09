Flux (FLUX) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Flux has a market cap of $153.22 million and $11.51 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00307320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00064603 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005645 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,786,317 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

