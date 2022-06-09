Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $34.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

