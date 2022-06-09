Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 12,984 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Flex stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

