Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $284,676.77 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FIVN stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,370,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.