Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a P/E ratio of -239.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,913 shares of company stock worth $778,365 over the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 3,242.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 505,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

