Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five Below by 34.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

