FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 49,986 shares.The stock last traded at $128.40 and had previously closed at $128.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in FirstService by 75.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,627,000 after acquiring an additional 177,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

