Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

