First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Holdings Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

FIW stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

