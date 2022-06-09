First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 2.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,214. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

