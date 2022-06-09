First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of First Republic Bank worth $246,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

