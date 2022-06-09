First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Cindy H. Finnie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.