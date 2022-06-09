Financial Analysis: Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) versus Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $128.72 billion 0.74 $4.94 billion $1.70 11.76 Sidus Space $1.41 million 19.99 N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 6.46% 8.53% 2.45% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Sidus Space on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 242 million mobile customers and 22 million broadband customers, as well as 27 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Sidus Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

